On March 24, 2021 Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed House Bill 294 into law. That bill had been nicknamed the “COVID-19 End Game” bill. The sponsor of the bill was Utah House of Representatives member Paul Ray of Clearfield. The concept of the bill is to lift the mask mandate everywhere except in schools and gatherings of 50 or more effective April 10, 2021.
As the Superintendent of Box Elder School District I have a genuine concern that this is going to make enforcing the mask mandate inside the walls of our schools very difficult. In the fall when school started we were informed by the Governor, the Utah State Health Department and the Utah State Board of Education that we both had a mask mandate in schools and an obligation to enforce physical distancing of at least six feet. As district and building leaders along with both teachers and educational support staff we have been vigilant in upholding the mask mandate imposed on all public schools in Utah.
The vast majority of the students have been so very good in wearing their masks and helping us to do what our leaders have asked us to do. I want to thank those students and their parents for being so supportive in doing their part to understand and help us through this tough time in our nation’s history.
April 10, 2021 is a Saturday and come Monday April 12, 2021 schools in Box Elder School District will open their doors with the same mask mandate that we have had the past seven months. I am asking for all of your support once again to help us follow the mask mandate that will still be in place. One big difference is that now the mask mandate has been framed into a bill. Which in turn is put into action as a Utah Law. This adds one more level of enforcement to the list than was there in the fall. We now add the Utah State legislature to the list of state leaders that have mandated mask wearing in schools.
Please understand that we have to follow the mandates of our state leaders. Please help us by encouraging your children to wear their masks and help us get to the end of the year. Starting on April 12, 2021 we will have roughly seven and half weeks left of school. We have just made it seven months with the mask mandate. Please support the principals, teachers, and all other staff members in following the directives that have been handed down.
Thank you in advance for your support in helping Box Elder School District be a great place.