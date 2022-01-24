We are excited to announce our Spring Community Education courses offered at USU Brigham City and USU Tremonton. These classes are open to anyone in the community and we would love for you to join us. We will be offering ten classes this semester which we believe is a wide variety of learning. Please see our website at: https://statewide.usu.edu/brighamcity/community-education for more information and to register online, or call Tiffany at 435-919-1222. A portion of the Community Education fees are donated toward student scholarships.
Our Cookie Decorating Class will be taught by April Blakely. The first week will be focused on recipes and icing with six Superbowl cookies to decorate and take home. The second week will focus on textures in royal icing.
The Beginning Watercolor class will be taught by Lauren Watkins. Participants will Learn to paint with watercolors through hands-on lessons teaching brush control, color mixing, wash techniques, and the basics of composition design. Will need to purchase supplies for $37 or purchase own.
Lauren will also be teaching the Intermediate Watercolor class where participants can Brigham Room D217 take their watercolor skills to the next level in this class. Learn how to make your paintings look more realistic through glazing and texture techniques. Will need to purchase supplies for $37 or purchase own.
Bruce and Teresa Garrett will be teaching a delicious and informative class on Dutch Oven Cooking. Come learn how to care for your Dutch oven and make delicious main dishes, sides, and desserts. You will need a Dutch oven and will need to bring food for meals each week.
Back by popular demand, Gary Warren will teach the Rockhounding in Utah course. He will get you ready for a dig and teach you what minerals and gems you can find in Utah and where to look for them. This class will have a group dig at the end.
Experience Gentle Yoga with Sara Jackson. Relax and enjoy postures that put your body at ease, and bring a sense of peace to the mind. Develop calming breath and restoration while taking some needed time for yourself.
If you are looking to Improve creative writing skills through lectures, workshops, and discussions, Creative Writing with Emily Jensen is for you. Designed to fit a variety of skill levels.
Come learn to take better photos with hands-on understanding of camera handling, exposure, depth of field, lighting and picture composition. Dan Black will teach our course on Photography.
Stress Management and Emotional Regulation Skills will be taught by Justin Barker, Psy. D. Come learn about effective stress and anxiety management. New skills will be introduced in each course. Workshops are part lecture and part participation.
One of our newest course offerings is Photoshop with Nichole Hinkle. This class is for those who are interested in learning to use Adobe Photoshop. This class will provide you with a comprehensive understanding of the basics of Adobe Photoshop. We will learn: basic features and tools, basic image editing and manipulation techniques and how to create original graphics.