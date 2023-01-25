...SNOW CAUSING SLICK CONDITIONS...
Snow has developed across northern and central Utah this evening.
Due to cold temperatures, slick conditions have developed,
especially on untreated and elevated surfaces. Periods of snow are
expected to continue to between 3 AM MST and 5 AM MST Wednesday
morning. If planning to travel, slow down and allow extra time to
reach your destination.
LOGAN, Utah — In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which unlocked access to educational and athletic opportunities for women, Utah State Athletics announced Wednesday its 2023 Hall of Fame Class that consists of seven former female student-athletes and administrators that paved the way for future Aggies.
The induction ceremony for the Hall of Fame’s 20th class is scheduled for 7 p.m., on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall on USU’s campus.
In addition to the Hall of Fame Event, “A Celebration of Women in Sport with Utah State Athletics,” will be held on Friday, April 14, 2022, at the Riverwoods Conference Center in Logan. The gala will take place to honor 50 years of female student-athletes competing at USU. It will feature keynote speakers, live panels and will aim to raise funds for all Aggie female student-athletes. More information on this event will be released soon.
The seven inductees into the 2023 class include: Tana Call Davis, one of the most accomplished gymnasts in school history who held 16 school records at one time; Shantel Flanary, a two-time Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year in soccer; Krista Larson Du Plessis (Do-Pless-Is), an All-American track & field athlete; Jerrie McGahan, one of the best all-around women’s basketball players and first 1,000-point scorer in school history; Denae Mohlman Pruden, a three-time first-team all-conference volleyball player; Christine Thomsen, one of just seven softball All-Americans in school history; and Marilyn Weiss (We-ss), who served as Utah State’s Director of Women’s Athletics from 1975-1981, as the Aggies won three national championships under her leadership.
“We are excited to celebrate and memorialize the successes of this group of inductees,” said USU Interim Director of Athletics Jerry Bovee. “These women are pioneers and role models, and they have helped pave the way for the opportunities afforded our current student-athletes. We salute and honor the legacy these women have left at Utah State and beyond.”
A total of 130 individuals and three teams have now been inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was founded in 1993 with 12 initial members, followed by eight members in 1994 and seven in 1995. The addition of any inductees was stopped until 2006, when five more individuals were added, followed by six recipients in 2007 and five in 2008, to go along with the first-ever team inducted. Seven more inductees were added in 2009, followed by six in 2010, five in 2011, plus two more national championship teams, eight in 2012, six inductees in 2013, 2014 and 2015, eight inductees in 2016 and 2017, and six more inductees in 2018 and 2020. Both the 2021 and 2022 classes consisted of four inductees each, while the 2023 class had seven inductees.
Located inside the Steve Mothersell Hall of Honor, the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame gives fans the opportunity to view biographical information and watch videos on each of the inducted members. Both the Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor are located inside the Jim and Carol Laub Athletics-Academics Complex in the north end zone of Maverik Stadium.
