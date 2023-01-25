Support Local Journalism

LOGAN, Utah — In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which unlocked access to educational and athletic opportunities for women, Utah State Athletics announced Wednesday its 2023 Hall of Fame Class that consists of seven former female student-athletes and administrators that paved the way for future Aggies.

The induction ceremony for the Hall of Fame’s 20th class is scheduled for 7 p.m., on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall on USU’s campus.


