The public is invited to view submissions to the Year of the Women Photo and Essay Contest on Thursday, Feb. 13 in Brigham City.
To support Utah State University’s Year of the Woman, USU Brigham City involved local high school students in Box Elder County in a photo and essay contest. The goal was to creatively promote and celebrate the accomplishments of women in the community, both historically and current.
“We’re excited to highlight the great work coming from our local high school students,” said Dan Black, associate vice president of USU Brigham City. “This has been a great opportunity for USU Brigham City to participate in Year of the Woman in a way that celebrates the impact women have had on our communities.”
Entrants in the photo contest were asked to submit photos that highlight the life, dreams, and/or achievements of women in Box Elder County. Essay writers were asked to choose from two prompts in regard to voting rights and women’s suffrage in Utah.
On Feb. 13, the top three photos will be on display and attendees will vote on these, with a winner announced on site. That winner will take home a professional camera. Prizes, including an Apple iPad Mini, will also be handed out to essay contest winners.
An Aggie Ice Cream sundae bar is free to all who attend.
The viewing party will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Multipurpose Room at 989 S. Main St. in Brigham City.