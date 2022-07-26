Vet school main

USU’s College of Veterinary Medicine has been officially approved to become the university’s ninth college. USU will continue its current collaboration in a regional DVM program with Washington State University during the transition to a four-year DVM degree at USU.

 Photo courtesy of Utah State University

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The new Utah State University College of Veterinary Medicine is officially USU’s ninth college after receiving required approvals from university and state higher education governing groups.

Leading the new college as interim dean is Dirk Vanderwall, who has served as head of USU’s Department of Animal, Dairy and Veterinary Sciences and associate dean for the School of Veterinary Medicine since USU became part of the Washington-Idaho-Montana-Utah (WIMU) Regional Program in Veterinary Medicine 10 years ago.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you