Anxiety can have deep, lasting impacts on a person’s well being and overall mental health, and is often listed among the top contributors to the epidemic of suicide.
The all-too-familiar emotion will be the subject of a presentation in Tremonton this week from Dave Schramm, a professor and family life extension specialist at Utah State University who travels the world giving presentations, classes and workshops on how to improve family wellness.
Schramm will be the featured speaker at a town hall event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 in the Fine Arts Building at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds. The event hosted by the Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition is free and open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend to hear Schramm’s insights into how anxiety affect families’ emotional wellness.
Known as “Dr. Dave” on the USU campus and across the country, Schramm holds a Ph.D. from Auburn University, a master’s degree from USU and a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University. He worked as a professor at the University of Missouri for nine years, and earned the national Early Career Achievement Award from the National Council on Family Relations in 2010.
In 2016, he took a position at Utah State University and was soon appointed by Governor Gary Herbert to serve on Utah’s Commission on Marriage. He appears monthly on Fox 13 in Utah to discuss happiness and family topics.
He shares research and “happy hacks” on his DrDaveUSU Facebook page and travels the country presenting classes, workshops, retreats, and trainings “that are both memorable and moving,” according to an online biography.
He regularly consults and presents for businesses and organizations on topics ranging from positive and happy cultures in the workplace, to flourishing at home. From British Columbia to Beijing, China and from St. Louis to San Francisco, Schramm has given over 500 presentations, classes, and workshops to a variety of audiences, from professional academic conferences to keynote addresses, to trainings with businesses.
Schramm, his wife Jamie and their four children live in North Logan.