Utah State University is gearing up for its annual spring schedule of community classes in Tremonton and Brigham City, with options to attend either in person or online.
Classes through USU’s Community Education program are slated to begin Feb. 16, with some later start dates depending on the class. Participants can register and pay by calling Tiffany Mansfield at (435) 919-1200, and can email questions to tiffany.mansfield@usu.edu.
There are three classes being offered at USU’s Tremonton location, 420 W. 600 North, which will also be available via Zoom for those who don’t wish to attend in person:
• A creative writing class with instructor Emily Jensen begins Tuesday, Feb. 16 and will be held 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through March 23. The fee is $35 and the in-person class will be held in Room 122. Participants can improve their creative writing skills through lectures, workshops and discussion. This class is designed to fit a variety of skill levels.
• “Composing Family Stories”: Eleanor Jensen will teach this class, which will be held Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m., Feb. 22 through March 22. The fee is $25 and will also be held in Room 122 and on Zoom. Learn a simple way to recognize, find, write and organize family stories into a book. Discover publishing options to share your family stories.
• A photography course with instructor Dan Black begins Feb. 17 and will be held every Wednesday through March 24 from 6:30-8 p.m. in Room 122. The fee is $35. Take better photos with hands-on understanding of camera handling, exposure, depth of field, lighting and picture composition.
There will also be several classes held at the USU Brigham City campus, 989 S. Main St., and one in the Miller Building at 195 W. 1100 South:
• Beekeeping 101 — Basic Beekeeping: 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 18-March 25. $35, Room D217. Instructor Tyler Hutchinson will teach participants how to care for and manage bees for bigger and healthier harvests, and reap even sweeter rewards.
• Rockhounding in Utah: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 30-April 13, with a dig on April 17. $35, Room D217. Gary Warren will show what minerals and gems can be found in Utah, and where to go to look for them. Students will choose one dig location.
• Stress & Anxiety Management: 5-6 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 18-March 4. $10, Room C113. Instructor Justin Barker, Psy.D., will teach about effective stress and anxiety management. New skills will be introduced in each class. Workshops are part lecture and part participation.
• Watercolor: Instructor Lauren Watkins will teach both beginning and intermediate classes. The beginner class will be held 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 22-March 29. The intermediate class will be held 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 23-March 30. The fee for either class is $35 plus supplies, and both classes will be held in Room D217.
• Gentle Yoga: Noon-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 17-March 24 (six sessions). $35, Room A104. Instructor Mallorie Joseph will teach how to relax and enjoy postures that put your body at ease, and bring a sense of peace to the mind. Develop calming breath and restoration while taking needed time for yourself.
• Website Design: 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 17-March 24. Held at Miller Building, Room 153, $35. Steve Odenthal will show how to design and build a professional website for business, blogging or pleasure.
For updated information, visit brighamcity.usu.edu/community-education