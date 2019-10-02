Utah State University is offering a variety of events for Tremonton and surrounding communities during the fall season.
The university’s Tremonton center, 420 W. 600 North, is offering three community education opportunities in October and November.
A creative writing course taught by Emily Jensen will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays from Oct. 15 through Nov. 19. Designed to fit a variety of skill levels, the course will feature lectures, workshops and discussions to introduce and improve creative writing skills. This course is for ages 14 and up and costs $35.
An Excel basics course taught by Sherry Grenko will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Oct. 16 through Nov. 20. Learn how to use Excel, including navigating and editing cells, simple formulas, functions and charts. A 2-gigabyte hard drive is required for the course, which will be taught via interactive video conferencing. The fee for this course is $49.
On Thursday, Oct. 24, a “Cupcakes 101” workshop will be taught by April Blakely from 7 to 9 p.m. For $20, those who sign up can learn new cupcake decorating skills and will take home a half-dozen cupcakes. A supply list will be provided by the instructor.
To register for any of these courses, call Aimee Brown at (435) 919-1291 or email her at aimee.brown@usu.edu.
Also, on Thursday, Nov. 7, the Tremonton center will hold a free hour-long workshop at 6:30 p.m. entitled “Taking the Mystery Out of Medicare.” Dr. Jamie Whitlock, a former chiropractor, will help those in attendance understand and know what options they have. The workshop is designed for those who are about to become eligible for Medicare, as well as those who are already enrolled.
Along with these opportunities designed to provide community involvement, The USU Tremonton center has a number of programs and degrees available. An individual can obtain an entire degree through the Tremonton center. For more information, visit tremonton.usu.edu
There are also a number of other opportunities available at the USU Brigham City campus. The full listing is available online at brighamcity.usu.edu/community-education
In addition to classes, USU is offering a free monthly lecture series during fall, winter and spring to be broadcast at the Tremonton center. The series runs the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. In the fall, USU faculty will be showcased and in the spring, the focus will be on the legacy of Box Elder County.
Topics include vaccination, Lake Bonneville, the Year of the Woman, the Bushnell Hospital, history of Box Elder economics and more. All lectures are free of charge. For a full list of lecture topics, visit brighamcity.usu.edu/lectures