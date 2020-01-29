Utah State University Extension celebrates the importance of healthy relationships during January and February.
Included in the six-week celebration are two marriage conferences — one on Feb. 7 in Ogden and one on Feb. 28 in Salt Lake City. Additional relationship resources include weekly emails, videos, podcasts and billboards along I-15.
The Northern Utah Marriage Celebration will be held Friday, Feb. 7, from 4 to 9:30 p.m. at the Weber State University Shepherd Union Building in Ogden and is cosponsored by USU Extension. Designed as a date night for those who want to prepare for or strengthen their marriage, the marriage celebration features workshops presented by professionals from Northern Utah. Workshops include such topics as intimacy, communication and staying connected.
The conference begins at 6 p.m. and includes two workshop sessions. Bonus workshop sessions, including topics of ways to strengthen your marriage, playing as a couple, and others, are available from 4 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.
Keynote speaker Doug Nielsen’s presentation, “Creating a Clearer Vision,” concludes the evening. Nielsen has helped thousands of couples and individuals “create a clear vision” for their relationships and their lives. He is a sought-after therapist, certified speaking professional, bestselling author and popular guest expert on both podcasts and television.
“We are excited about this event,” said Naomi Brower, USU Extension family and consumer sciences faculty for Weber County. “We have a fantastic lineup of speakers and we are confident that the couples that attend will come away with information and skills to enhance their relationship.”
Tickets are available at marriagecelebration2020.eventbrite.com or by calling (801) 399-8207. Tickets will be $50 a couple or $30 an individual. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door.
Additional co-sponsors are Modern Woodman Fraternal Financial, Strongermarriage.org and Weber State University.
The second event, the Salt Lake Marriage Celebration “Date Your Mate,” is held Friday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the County Library’s Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, Salt Lake City. A pre-conference session begins at 5:30 p.m. Three sessions are then available for each couple to attend on topics such as communication, parenting, intimacy, ideas for connecting, and rebuilding the flame. Refreshments will be served.
Keynote speaker is Dr. Liz Hale, whose topic, “The Secret Sauce of Marriage,” concludes the evening. Dr. Liz is set to share the nitty-gritty about what makes marriage work versus what makes marriage enjoyable. She draws on 28 years of helping couples embrace deeply gratifying joy amidst the peaks and valleys along their marital journey.
Early bird registration runs through Jan. 31 and is $15 a couple and $10 for a single ticket. For questions or to register by phone, call (385) 468-4835.
For further information about relationship month and resources, visit extension.usu.edu/relationships.