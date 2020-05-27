Three Utah State softball players were recently named to the All-Mountain West Conference team, including the Bear River Valley’s own Kapri Toone, who led Bear River High to a state championship during her senior year in 2018.
Toone, a sophomore pitcher, led Utah State in the circle this season, posting a 2.35 earned run average. She pitched 65.2 innings over 15 games on the year, recording an 8-1 record in nine starts.
Highlighting Toone’s season was a five-inning no-hitter against San Diego. Of her six complete games, four were shutouts. In all, Toone allowed 57 hits and 22 earned runs on the season. She struck out 40 batters, including a season-high 10 against San Francis on March 5, and walked 20.
“Kapri had an outstanding season in the circle with an 8-1 record including a no-hitter in the Golden State Classic,” USU Head Coach Steve Johnson said. “Kapri really grew as a player this year and stepped up for the team when we really needed her.”
In past years, the Mountain West has released two all-conference teams, along with player superlatives that were voted on by the league’s coaches. All-conference accolades were based on performance against MW opponents. With the cancelation of the season coming the week before conference play began this year, this year’s all-conference ballot is made up of 27 players, with three student-athletes from each team.
The other Aggies named to the all-conference team were freshman outfielder Mazie Macfarlane and junior outfielder Stephanie Reed. These awards are the first all-conference accolades for all three USU honorees.
“Congratulations to all three of these student-athletes who are very deserving of this honor,” Johnson said. “All three of these players played a key role in helping us get off to our best start in four years. We had a lot of players contribute in key spots throughout the season so there could have been a lot of others named to the team, but these three really stood out.”
Utah State finished the shortened season with a 13-11 record.