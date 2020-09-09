Utah State University’s Community Education program will begin Tuesday, Sept. 15 with a variety of classes at the university’s Brigham City and Tremonton locations, as well as the opportunity for people to participate online via Zoom.
In-person classes will be held at USU Brigham City, 989 S. Main St., or at USU Tremonton, 420 W. 600 North. The Brigham City classes will be available via video conferencing at the Tremonton location, and vice versa.
For registration and payment, call Tiffany Mansfield at (435) 919-1200 or email her at tiffany.mansfield@usu.edu. A portion of class fees are donated toward student scholarships.
For more information, visit brighamcity.usu.edu/community-education
TREMONTON
Composing Family Stories: 6-7 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 12-Nov. 16. $25. Room 127, instructor Eleanor Jensen. Learn a simple way to recognize, find, write and organize family stories into a book. Make the stories available this holiday season for your family.
Creative Writing: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 14-Nov. 18. $35. Room 127, instructor Emily Jensen. Improve creative writing skills through lectures, workshops and discussions. Designed to fit a variety of skill levels.
Photography: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 15-22 and Nov. 5-12 plus excursion day (TBD). $35. Room 127, instructor Dan Black. Take better photos with hands-on understanding of camera handling, exposure, depth of field, lighting and picture composition.
BRIGHAM CITY
Rockhounding in Utah: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 15-Oct. 6, site dig Oct. 10. $35, Room D217, instructor Gary Warren. Get ready for a dig! What gems and minerals can you find in Utah? Where do you go to look for them?
Stress & Anxiety Management: 5-6 p.m. Mondays. Choose one three-week session — Oct. 12-26 or Nov. 2-16. $10 per session. Room D217, instructor Justin Barker, Psy.D. Learn about effective stress and anxiety management. New skills will be introduced in each class. Workshops are part lecture, part participation. Don’t miss out on improving your life!
Watercolor: 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 12-Nov. 16. $35 plus supplies. Room D217, instructor Lauren Watkins. Learn to paint with watercolors through hands-on lessons teaching color mixing, brush control, glazing and wash techniques, and the basics of composition design.
Excel — Beyond the Basics: 6-7:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 14-Nov. 11. $39. Room 153, 195 W. 1100 South. Instructor Sherry Grenko. Expand your knowledge of functions, formulas, charts and tables. Gain confidence in your skills!
Yoga: Noon-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 14-Nov. 18. $35 for six sessions. Room A104. Practice of yogic exercises to improve flexibility, range of motion, strength and muscle tone. Instruction in proper alignment. Exploration of breathing and relaxation techniques. Development of greater self-awareness.