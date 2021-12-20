From left, Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas (5), wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13), and defensive end Nick Heninger (42) hold championship belts after they beat Oregon State 24-13 in the LA Bowl NCAA college football game in Inglewood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Utah State third-string quarterback Cooper Legas had a breakout performance Saturday night in the inaugural LA Bowl.
The sophomore came off the bench to throw a touchdown pass on his first collegiate attempt and helped lead the Aggies to a 24-13 victory over Oregon State.
Legas, from Orem, came in when starter Logan Bonner suffered a knee injury during the first quarter. Andrew Peasley was Bonner’s backup throughout the season, but was ruled out prior to kickoff due to a shoulder injury he suffered Nov. 26 against New Mexico.
Legas’ only action this season was late in the New Mexico game. Coach Blake Anderson said Legas had received very limited team snaps all season, but that he has an extremely high football IQ.
The Mountain West champion has won four of the past five bowl games when paired against the Pac-12.
The Utah State victory also gave the MWC a 6-5 advantage over the Pac-12 in games this season. It is the third time since 1999 and first since 2008 that the conference has had a winning record over the Pac-12.
The Aggies ended up having two of the wins. They opened the season with a 26-23 victory at Washington State. It is the first time Utah State has had two wins over Power Five teams in a season.
Late-night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who is one of the presenters of the game, was frequently seen on the videoboard and sidelines throughout the game. He played clarinet with the Oregon State band before the game.
Kimmel had both teams as guests for tapings of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” leading up to the game.
After being picked to finish fifth in the Mountain Division in the preseason, the Aggies capped a great season in Anderson's first year with the program's first conference title since 2012 and a bowl victory.