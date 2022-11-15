Support Local Journalism

Utah would receive about $31 million under an offer from Walmart to settle legal claims stemming from the sale of opioid medications at the retail giant’s pharmacies, the state attorney general announced Tuesday.

Walmart proposed a $3.1 billion legal settlement on Tuesday over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies, becoming the latest major drug industry player to promise major support to state, local and tribal governments still grappling with a crisis in overdose deaths.


