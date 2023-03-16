Abortion Clinics

A sign is shown in front of Planned Parenthood of Utah Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed legislation on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, that will effectively ban clinics from providing abortions, setting off a rush of confusion among clinics, hospitals and prospective patients in the deeply Republican state. With the law set to start taking effect May 3, both the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah and the Utah Hospital Association declined to detail how the increasingly fraught legal landscape for abortion providers in Utah will affect their operations.

 AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Clinics in Utah could be banned from performing abortions under a law signed by the state’s Republican governor, setting off a rush of confusion among clinics, hospitals and prospective patients in the deeply conservative state.

Administrators from hospitals and clinics have not publicly detailed plans to adapt to the new rules, adding a layer of uncertainty on top of fear that, if clinics close, patients may not be able to access care at hospitals due to staffing and cost concerns.


