Utah joined more than 20 other states Tuesday in canceling in-person classes at public schools for the rest of the school year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Students will finish the year doing mostly online assignments to avoid the risk of crowded classrooms, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said.
“In order for us to continue to slow the spread and to get back on our feet socially and economically this is not the time to have our schools back open,” Herbert said. “This is not an easy decision to make. It is disruptive and it impacts our children, parents and families.”
Utah public schools have been closed since March 16.
Halting in-person classes has cast thousands of parents in the role of home school teachers as they guide students through online assignments created by teachers who often organize daily video meetings with students to help.
About 667,000 children go to public schools in Utah, according to state figures.
Utah joined states such as Arizona, Oregon and Washington that had previously made the same decision to cancel classes.