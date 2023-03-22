Support Local Journalism

While the application period for Utah’s big game hunts opened in January in previous years, the application period has shifted to March and April this year — and going forward — so hunters can see the proposed permit numbers prior to applying.

If you’re interested in getting your own locally harvested deer or elk meat this fall, be sure to take note of the important dates in the upcoming application period.


