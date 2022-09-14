Joel Ferry

Utah Democrats filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday seeking to force Joel Ferry off the ballot in House District 1. They claim he cannot run for partisan office while heading up the Utah Department of Natural Resources because it violates the Hatch Act.

 Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune

The House District 1 election in northern Utah is typically a sleepy affair. The Republican candidate received more than 70% of the vote in each of the last five elections. This year’s race is proving to be much more exciting.

Joel Ferry, the Republican candidate on the ballot, resigned from the Legislature last month after taking a job in Gov. Spencer Cox’s administration. He’s still on the ballot, and Democrats have gone to federal court seeking to kick him out of the race. Meanwhile, three Republicans, including a former legislator, have filed as write-in candidates for November’s election. While all this is happening, Utah Republicans will meet later this month to choose someone to fill out the remainder of Ferry’s term.

