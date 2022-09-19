Support Local Journalism

Editor’s note: Republican delegates met Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Brigham City to name a replacement to fill the remaining three months in Rep. Joel Ferry’s current term. Results of that special election were not available as of press time.

Utah Democrats plan to make their case to the Utah Supreme Court after a federal judge declined their request to block the printing of ballots ahead of November’s election, which means Republican Joel Ferry is still on the ticket in Utah House District 1.

