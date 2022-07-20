Hunter with binoculars

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking for public input on proposed license and fee increases, according to a news release Tuesday. The DWR says the proposed increases are an effort to pace “increasing inflation.”

 Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is inviting public input at upcoming meetings for proposed hunting and fishing license fee increases and changes to land-use rules.

According to a news release from the DWR, the proposed fee increases would roughly be 10% for both residents and non-residents — increasing core resident licenses and permits by $6. Extension and multi-use permits would still be $1 less.

