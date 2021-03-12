Cecelia Maestas receives her Pfizer vaccination Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. All people in Utah age 18 and over will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on April 1, the governor's office announced Wednesday, March 10, 2021. State officials expect to have 1.5 million doses by April 10, when Utah's statewide mask order will be lifted, said Jennifer Napier-Pearce, spokeswoman for Gov. Spencer Cox.