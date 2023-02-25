Medical Magic Mushrooms

A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a cannabis marketplace on May 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. Lawmakers throughout the United States are weighing proposals to legalize psychedelic mushrooms for people. They say alarming suicide rates and a shortage of traditional mental health practitioners has led them to consider research into alternative treatments for depression and anxiety, including so-called magic mushrooms.

 AP Photo/Richard Vogel, file

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A pilot program in Utah that would have allowed thousands of patients to consume psychedelic mushrooms for therapeutic use failed to advance in the state Senate on Wednesday, effectively ending its chances of passage as lawmakers prepare to adjourn for the year next week.

The Senate's health and human services committee neither advanced nor rejected the measure, with Republican leaders proposing more time to examine the issue.


