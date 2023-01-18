Utah Legislature

Fog shrouds the Utah State Capitol before lawmakers kicked off the 2023 legislative session Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Utah's 45-day legislative session is the shortest in the United States.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers began the 2023 legislative session Tuesday by describing the growing western state as one facing an unprecedented crossroads, with action needed to maintain rapid economic and population growth.

“If we fail to lead courageously, our state will not continue its growth, future generations will have to find somewhere else to live and the cherished lifestyle we all enjoy will be at risk,” Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, a Republican, said in opening remarks focused on issues such as drought, cost of living and infrastructure investments.


