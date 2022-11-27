Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man was arrested and charged in federal court with carrying a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight and using it to threaten another passenger, according to the federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Salt Lake City filed a complaint Tuesday against 41-year-old Merrill Darrell Fackrell, of Syracuse, charging him with carrying a weapon on an aircraft and assault with a dangerous weapon on an aircraft, prosecutors said Wednesday in a press release.


