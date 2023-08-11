Utah Man Killed Biden Threats

Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting involving the FBI Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 in Provo, Utah. A man accused of making threats against President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the president was expected to land in the state Wednesday, authorities said.

 Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP

PROVO, Utah (AP) — An armed Utah man killed by FBI agents after making violent threats against President Joe Biden was described by family and neighbors as a gun enthusiast and devoted churchgoer who became distraught over what he saw as “a corrupt and overreaching government."

The family insisted in a statement on Thursday that Air Force veteran Craig Deleeuw Robertson would not have acted on the threats and committed violence over political disagreements, despite court records in which prosecutors depicted him as radicalized.


