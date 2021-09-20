The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food has received funds for an Emergency Disaster Relief loan program to aid Utah’s farmers and ranchers who have been negatively affected by extreme drought conditions.
"Utah's current extreme and prolonged drought conditions have been devastating for our agricultural producers,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said. “These farmers and ranchers need real solutions and we are committed to helping in every way we can. Authorizing money from Go Utah will provide necessary aid to those who truly need it."
In an effort to help producers stay in business, the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah) is providing $5 million from the Industrial Assistance Account to fund an EDR loan program that will be administered by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food under their Agriculture Resource Development Loan program. Eligible agricultural producers can apply for EDR loans of up to $100,000 to help reimburse financial and other losses they have experienced due to the drought since May 15, 2021, including higher feed costs or livestock losses.
The seven-year loans will be interest free for the first two years, with a rate of 2.75% thereafter, and will not require collateral from the agricultural producer. The loans are limited to those who had an adjusted gross income of less than $250,000 on their most recent tax return.
These funds are only available for agricultural producers to address drought-related losses and cannot be used for value-added projects like new water pipelines or hay barns.
Crop producers may seek reimbursement for crop loss (including for orchard and row crops) if they can document a 50% loss since the declaration of drought disaster on May 15, compared to their average production over the previous three years.
Livestock producers may seek reimbursement for death loss of breeding stock, the cost of replacement of breeding stock sold due to drought, and the cost of feed purchased.
“This year has hit Utah’s farmers and ranchers hard,” said Craig Buttars, UDAF Commissioner. “We are hopeful that these loans will be a financial bridge that will allow producers to keep their operations going so that they will continue to benefit not only Utah's rural economies but all Utahns who enjoy local agricultural products. I would like to thank Governor Cox and his team for their support in making this relief possible.”
Applications are being accepted from now until April 1, 2022, or until funds are depleted. To learn more about the EDR loans and to apply, visit ag.utah.gov/emergency-disaster-relief-loan-program.