Small businesses across Utah can order a free, one-week supply of personal protective equipment from the state under a new program designed to help businesses get up and running again.
Sole proprietors and businesses that have 50 or fewer employees can participate in the “PPE Push Pack” program unveiled by Gov. Gary Herbert on Tuesday. Business owners can fill out a form (click here) to order the packs, which include “masks, hand sanitizer, and possibly gloves or other items, depending on the type of business,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The packs are intended for businesses “whose employees cannot work from home and whose operations were directly impacted by a state or local directive or order,” the release states. It also states that medical and dental offices are ineligible and should consult their local health department for PPE support (Bear River Health Department, www.brhd.org).
The form will be active until midnight on Sunday, May 10, “so please get on quickly and fill out the form if needed,” wrote Mitch Zundel, economic development director for Box Elder County, in an email.
According to Zundel, the goal is to have the supplies delivered to each county within the next two weeks.
“What I've been told is the PPE Push Pack has 1 mask per employee, 1 gallon of hand sanitizer for every 5-10 employees or 10 oz if less than 5 employees, and gloves (not sure if latex or not nor the sizes),” he wrote.
Box Elder County officials are planning to use a building at 680 S. Main St., Suite 104 in Brigham City (just south of Deseret Industries) as a temporary distribution center when the packs arrive.
According to Zundel, the county is anticipating the packs to be ready for pickup from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 and 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 14.
As businesses complete the form online, the data populates into a spreadsheet housed at a central receiving, staging and shipping site. Staff at the site will compile and label the packs per business, gather the packs specific to each county, and deliver to county distribution sites. Zundel said he will contact Box Elder County businesses listed on the spreadsheet via email once pickup dates and times have been confirmed.