Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee celebrates as he speaks to supporters during an election night party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Salt Lake City.

 AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republican Mike Lee has been reelected to a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating independent challenger Evan McMullin on Tuesday in the state's most closely watched Senate race in decades.

Lee’s win keeps Utah in Republican hands as the party vies for control of Congress and reflects that the libertarian-leaning conservative’s popularity has endured in Utah. His win indicates the majority of Utah voters were not swayed by McMullin’s criticisms of Lee’s second-term transformation, from a one-time opponent of former President Donald Trump to among his most loyal supporters.


