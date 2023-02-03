The new state flag design is moving forward after a Utah Senate vote on Jan. 30.
In a 17-10 vote, the Senate passed SB31 — a bill sponsored by Sen. Daniel McCay, R-Riverton. It will now go before the Utah House of Representatives for consideration.
In a visual presentation, McCay showcased the symbolism behind the flag’s features as well as some changes to the design.
The eight-pointed star featured in the prior design was replaced with a five-pointed star. According to McCay, there was a concern that the eight-pointed star looked like an asterisk when observed from a distance.
During his presentation, McCay recalled a conversation with a Native American constituent that informed the change:
“‘Our people sometimes feel like an asterisk on American history anyways — the last thing we want is to feel like that on a flag,’” McCay said he was told by the constituent.
He said by initially representing the eight federally recognized tribes “we were unwittingly putting ourselves in the middle of a political conversation over who gets recognized federally and who doesn’t.”
“That caused some concerns as well,” McCay said.
McCay said the flag will now represent Utah’s historic indigenous tribes — the Navajo, Shoshone, Piute, Goshute and Ute — with five corresponding mountain peaks. The five-pointed star stands for statehood in 1896.
The blue foundation of the flag, according to McCay, is the same color as the current state flag as well as the American flag. It also represents Utah’s “beautiful night sky and faith,” McCay said.
Through its red rock-like feature, southern Utah is represented at the bottom of the flag. A gold hexagon at the center is representative of strength, McCay said, while a beehive contained in the hexagon stands for industry and community when the pioneers first came to Utah in 1847.
If SB31 continues moving forward, the current state flag will be designated as the ceremonial state flag. According to McCay, 18 other states have two flags.
“It’s not uncommon to have a ceremonial or some kind of civic flag, and also to have a people’s flag,” McCay said.
The flag design was chosen by the Utah State Flag Task Force after more than 5,700 designs were submitted from around the state. A subcommittee selected 20 designs that were publicly displayed in several areas throughout Utah.
