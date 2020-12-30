Many people like to ring in the New Year with fireworks, and while the holiday welcoming the start of 2021 will be no different, the bigger display this time around will happen a few days later.
Utah is celebrating its 125th anniversary of statehood on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 with a televised special that will air on the local affiliates of all four major television networks, followed by fireworks demonstrations in all 29 counties statewide, including two locations in Box Elder County.
The coordinated display is part of the Thrive125 initiative organized by the Utah Department of Heritage & Arts. The celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. with the airing of “Thrive125: A Utah Celebration.” The half-hour special “will celebrate the state’s artistic heritage, cultural diversity and scenic wonders,” according to a press release. Performances will include musical and dance numbers from notable Utah performers and celebrity guests. The special will be rebroadcast at 8:30 p.m. on PBS Utah.
At 7:30 p.m., communities across the state in every county are scheduled to put on a fireworks display. In Box Elder County, fireworks will be lit inside the main rodeo arena at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds in Tremonton, as well as at Rees Pioneer Park in Brigham City. All who attend are encouraged to practice social distancing and other safety precautions.
“This statehood celebration is an opportunity for Utahns to start their new year with unity and hope,” said Spencer Cox, who will be inaugurated as Utah’s next governor that same day, in a statement. “This program celebrates the arts and their importance to the state’s economy and quality of life, and encourages each of us to continue to support the cultural community as our economy recovers.”
The Jan. 4 celebrations mark the beginning of a series of events and programs planned throughout 2021 as part of the Thrive125 initiative.