Big-game officials in Utah last week approved a sharp drop in the number of general-season deer hunting permits that will be issued this year, with most of the decrease coming in northern Utah following an exceptionally harsh winter for wildlife.
The current deer management plan includes an objective to have 404,000 deer across Utah, well below the currently estimated 335,000 deer in the state.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources manages deer, elk and other wildlife in accordance with approved management plans to help maintain healthy wildlife populations across the state. Along with using the management plans, DWR biologists also weigh additional factors and data in recommending hunting permit numbers for deer, including buck-to-doe ratios, current population estimates and demographics, data from GPS collars and body condition of deer measured through capture efforts, and habitat and environmental conditions across the state.
DWR Big Game Coordinator Dax Mangus said several factors can negatively impact deer populations, including poor or limited habitat, predators and weather — at either extreme, whether it’s ongoing drought or really heavy snowfall like the most recent winter.
Population numbers are largely driven by the survival rates of doe deer, fawn production and fawn survival after the winter, Mangus said.
“The way we hunt buck deer in Utah doesn’t drive deer populations, but what happens with deer populations drives how we hunt buck deer,” he said.
While most of the deer had good body fat conditions going into winter, the fawn and doe survival varied throughout the different parts of the state, depending on the severity of the snowfall in each area. Deer herds in the northern and northeastern parts of the state were hit the hardest, and DWR biologists recommended an additional decrease in permits for some of the hunting units in those areas from their prior recommendations in March.
• Northern Utah: A decrease of 7,500 permits (about a 31% decrease from last year).
• Central Utah: A decrease of 550 permits (a 4% decrease from last year).
• Northeastern Utah: A decrease of 700 permits (about a 8% decrease from last year).
• Southern Utah: An increase of 600 permits (about a 5% increase from last year).
• Southeastern Utah: A decrease of 200 permits (about a 2% decrease from last year).
The board approved a total of 64,725 general-season deer hunting permits, which is about 11% fewer than last year.
“While it is hard to see the negative impacts of the severe winter in northern Utah, it is exciting to see high fawn production and very high survival of does and fawns in southern Utah,” Mangus said. “The circumstances of individual deer populations vary greatly across the state. We use the best available data and our management plans to make proactive recommendations for the herd health of our wildlife.”
Of the 31 total deer hunting units across the state, 11 will see a decrease in permit numbers this year, including six of the seven units in the Northern Region.
There will be 4,100 permits issued for the Cache unit, down nearly 32% from the 6,000 issued in 2022. Even steeper cuts were approved for the Chalk Creek, East Canyon and Morgan-South Rich units, which saw the highest mortality rates in the state over the winter. Those three units combined will see a nearly 52% decline in permits this year.
The Kamas and Ogden units will have 39% and 43% fewer permits this year, respectively.
The only exception in the Northern Region is the Box Elder unit, where the board voted to keep the number of permits the same as last year at 4,000. Mangus said deer mortality has not been nearly as high on the Box Elder unit compared with others in the region.
The numbers first presented at last week's meeting called for a 25% cut across the Northern Region. Several people at the meeting pressed the board for deeper cuts, including Justin Oliver, Northern Regional Advisory Council representative, who said he would like to see the number of permits reduced between 40 and 50% in the area.
"These units are so different than anywhere else in the state because of limited access," Oliver said. "It's a small area, and the mortality rate is extremely high."
The board also approved the other big game and antlerless hunting permits that will be issued during the 2023 seasons, as well as a variety of additional items during Thursday’s public meeting. Those include increases in permits for elk, buck pronghorn, bison and Desert bighorn sheep; and decreases for doe pronghorn, moose, Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and mountain goats.
Some rule changes this year include mandatory harvest reporting for antlerless hunts, changes to requirements for game retrieval and meat harvest, and updates related to chronic wasting disease.
The board also approved several restrictions on the types of technology that can be used in conjunction with weapons during the hunts.
For more specific information on the changes for this year’s hunts, visit the DWR website at wildlife.utah.gov
