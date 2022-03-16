Utah hunters and outdoor enthusiasts from across the state gathered in Farmington on Thursday for an unusual appeal hearing regarding the Utah Wildlife Board’s recent decision to impose restrictions on trail cameras.
In a narrow vote on Jan. 4, the board chose to restrict the use of any trail camera used specifically for the pursuit of big game from July 31 to Dec. 31. All other camera uses including recreation, research and the monitoring of depredation animals were still permitted.
The decision came after the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conducted two surveys of 16,000 big game hunters who had pursued animals in Utah. Based on the feedback, the DWR initially proposed a ban strictly on cellular or “transmitting” trail cameras — non-handheld devices that relay images to users in realtime. DWR representatives pitched the suggestion to Utah Regional Advisory Council members across the state who advised the governor-appointed wildlife board of their preferences regarding camera governance.
But after “considerable feedback” on the board’s decision to ban trail cameras, according to a news release from DWR, the board was required by state law to hold an administrative appeal hearing for the public to comment further on the issue.
“They’d received so many comments that it kind of put them over that threshold,” said Faith Heaton Jolley, the public information officer for the DWR. “It doesn’t happen very often, and so it was a more unique meeting.”
The meeting lasted over three hours with several individuals — many representing themselves, and others representing interest groups — gave their take on the decision to ban the technology.
Some speakers addressed law enforcement concerns. One person, who was against the ban on trail cameras, said enforcing the rule would be “absolutely impossible.”
“What a Pandora’s box and an absolute nightmare trying to enforce this,” he said.
Others spoke to the lack of available data on trail cameras’ effects on game animals.
“I know that all of us in here share a common goal — you know, better populations, better quality, that’s what we’re all here for,” one man told the board. “I would love to see the data. See why and how, you know, this actually gets us to that common goal. I don’t understand it.”
At least two individuals at the hearing said they used trail cameras for hunting in part due to medical conditions or physical limitations.
Others spoke in favor of the ban. One man indicated the regulations were a natural progression as the technology available to hunters becomes more effective.
“It’s all adapted to meet the changing technology,” he said, going on to explain an SD card that showed no animals was just as useful as one that showed many. “Knowing where animals are and where they are not, 24/7, 365, for the cost of 32 double-A batteries and a couple SD cards — that’s effective.”
Another in favor of the ban said he was saddened by the appeal hearing as, in his view, it was spurred by “money, greed … and the mentality to kill at all costs.” Another, who said he had followed the process at length, indicated he was also saddened by the apparent divide among hunters.
“We as hunters, we fight against ourselves,” he said, describing the squabbles between those with opposed hunting philosophies. “We’re going to be our own demise.”
Ultimately, though one member voted differently, the board voted to uphold their prior decision effectively placing a five-month season on trail cameras used for the harvest of big game. Though the majority of Thursday’s speakers were against the ban in some form or another, Board Member Wade Heaton said the debate was more evenly split across the state.
After the decision in January, Jolley told The Herald Journal there was no DWR specific data related to a camera’s effect on hunter success rates, though DWR biologists, and many others, believe cameras help hunters. As a result, the “heated” issue, Jolley said, was more about acceptable hunting practice than biological herd management.
Jolley said it’s hard to put a number on the public’s voluminous feedback.
“It’s definitely a high interest topic,” Jolley said. “If you count social media comments and emails and calls … I would safely say there’s been thousands in the last however long this has been being discussed.”
After the board’s decision in January, Jolley said threats were made against some board members and their families. She declined to expound on the nature of the threat, but said law enforcement had been investigating.
“That was really frustrating,” Jolley said. “That’s something that’s totally unacceptable.”
Though the board stood by their initial decision, Jolley said the discussions on rule enforcement and exemptions will continue.
“There’s still things we need to figure out,” Jolley said
The meeting can be viewed online in its entirety. For more information, visit wildlife.utah.gov/trailcams.html