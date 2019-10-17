VaLeen Rupp Rasmussen passed away on Oct. 15, 2019 in Brigham City, Utah. She was born on June 20, 1943 in Murray, Utah to Doral Rupp and Rheda Young Rupp. Val lived in the Granger/West Valley area her whole life, until at age 64, she and her husband Richard moved to Tremonton, Utah.
She married Richard Ruel Rasmussen on July 27, 1973. Val worked in the brokerage business at Dean Witter Reynolds for 17 years, Siegel Finance for seven years and the Salt Lake County Clerk’s office for 20 years.
She loved to sew, cook, crochet, make jewelry and was an avid reader. Val and Dick enjoyed 46 years of marriage. She loved and enjoyed her stepchildren and their families. She considered them her own and one of her life’s greatest blessings since she could never have children of her own as a result of cancer at an early age. She especially loved the family times together. Another love was animals. She had a special way with them and a great respect of nature and life.
Val is survived by her husband, Dick; stepdaughters, Tina Catmull and Camille (John) Miera; brothers, DeeLoy (Jeanne) Rupp and Kevin (Gwen) Rupp; seven grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 N. 100 East, Tremonton, with a viewing prior from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.