It was with deep concern to find that the speed safety bumps on the Corinne Cutoff were vandalized and actually removed by a front loader.
At last week’s city council meeting, Mayor Brett Merkley said safety in the city is a major focus to both the city council and the city mayor.
We need to address those things happening in our community that affect citizens, he said. Public input is needed to make these decisions. Speeding in the city is of first priority.
Perhaps the answer is to hire a city police officer to monitor traffic as individual drivers prefer to ignore traffic speed limits. Volunteer firefighters spend hours giving help and aid to others that jeopardize their usual jobs, sometimes answering four calls per day.
“We need to re-think the way we are doing things,” he stated. And how can we fund what we decide on? Ideas are welcome.
Friday, Sept. 13, is the date for the Second Ward ladies to enjoy the Relief Society retreat which will begin at the Girls Home in Mantua at 5 p.m. Self worth will be the topic of discussion for the night, mixed with games and dinner.
Enrichment Night for Corinne First Ladies will be Tuesday, Sept. 17. A patriotic program will be featured during the night’s activities.
The First Ward had two young people join the ward family last Sunday. Maylee Norman, daughter of Cody and Jessica Norman, was baptized along with Makinley Meyers, daughter of Kim and Matt Meyers.
Two tiny ones were blessed also: Cedar Gerhardt, daughter of Brittnay and Brennan Gerhardt and Bobbie Sue, another daughter of Cody and Jessica Norman.
Congratulations to all those who participated in the county fair. Quilts, farm scenes, goodies, hobbies, veggies and farm animals were all well represented by Corinnites.
School buses are quietly gathering those returning to school. Grain fields are being plowed and prepared for the next crop. Cranes and geese are on the move. Autumn is almost here.
The annual West Corinne Rodeo was a crowd breaker this year. Thanks to all those who again made it possible for youngsters to enjoy some western fun. Cody Norman has head buckeroo.
First and second place winners included: Mutton bustin’ (ages 4-6), Hazen Gerhardt, Wakley Wright; goat ribbon pull — Hazen Gerhardt, Kasley Reinhart; barrels (under six years) — Kashen Frances, Hadlee Douglas; barrels (7-9) Payton Johnson, Wayde Penman; barrels (10-12) Piper Stokes, Anastasia Fowers; barrels (13-15) Lexi Ormond, Abby Hughes.
Pole bending: (6 and under) Hadlee Douglas, Kashen Francis; pole bending (7-9) Hayden Buttars, Wayde Penman; pole bending (10-12) Wylie Fowers, Mylee Dolan; pole bending (13-15) Paige Christensen, Abby Hughes.
Bareback riding: (8-10) Weston Maxfield, Kole Craner; bareback riding (11-15) Savanah Maxfield, River Manning. Calf riding (7-9) Aubrey Maxfield, Parker Miner; calf riding (10-12) Kanyon Warr, Garrison Sleman. Steer riding (13-15) Tayghen Hatch, Kalb Hamblin.
Thanks to CT Rodeo for providing the stock.
West Corinne Rodeo committee members included Cody and Jessica Norman, Lindsay and Justin Ward, Justin and Jamie Rasmussen, Clint and Alisha Norman, Tim Norman, Bucky and Katie Reeder, and Justin and Beth Jensen.