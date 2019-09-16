Big happenings at the Portage Park last Monday night, Sept. 9. Our house is situated east of the park and since I am sleeping on our recliner couch, since the broken shoulder, I could see a lot of lights including flashing police lights in and around the grass area. First bright lights on the north and then running around to the west, at least I thought so as I watched. It had me puzzled and then kind of fascinated. Before long I saw police lights to the south and then again on the west. Not getting much sleep at this point! All of a sudden everything went black! “Interesting,” I thought.
In the morning I heard the whole story. A neighbor on the south had also seen the commotion and called the Sheriffs Department. The offender was a young man that was really making a mess of the park grass area with his diesel truck. There was some conflict with the Sheriffs Department and then he was taken into custody. People say nothing happens in Portage? REALLY?
Todd and Cindy Gibbs are building a new home west and north of where , his mother, Janine Gibbs used to live. It will have a long driveway and then will be a single story home. Sounds like it will be really nice. A new home on the east of the four way stop in town is happening. Ed Rogers has bought that property and will be in by winter. With the trees trimmed and yard cleaned up it already looks a lot better!
Joan and Ron Startin are moving into the vacant house on 25000 West and 9200 North. They are really excited to help fix it up and live in a single level home. Ron slipped on the stairs at our house and it has been a worry ever since. People have been so kind and helpful and it is so appreciated.
Anybody think that Portage isn't rural? I have seen so many things on the two mile lane coming into town that reminds me almost everyday. The other day there was a lone cow wondering around. I tried to call Denton John but couldn't reach him. I later found out that yes, she was his. He said that he came along just a few minutes after I had tried to call and let her back in. She was hungry and followed in without a hesitation!