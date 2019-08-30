Vayrene Hunsaker Anderson joined her eternal companion in the early morning of Aug. 28, 2019 at the Mission at Maple Springs Care Center in Brigham City, Utah. In the days leading up to her death she was surrounded by family and loved ones and was able to pass peacefully in her sleep.
Vayrene was born July 5, 1939 to Maurine Katherine Egbert and Moyle Vao Hunsaker in Brigham City, Utah. Vayrene grew up in the Tremonton area, graduating from Bear River High School and later marrying Larry LaRoy Anderson on June 26, 1959. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple on July 6, 1965.
In life, Vayrene worked as a secretary at Thiokol and did commissioned sewing and embroidery work out of her home. Her family was her passion and she spent as much time as she could with them. Vayrene loved cooking, sewing and crocheting and shared that love with those she was closest to. Holidays and birthdays were especially important and Vayrene always made sure her children and grandchildren knew she loved them dearly.
Vayrene is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Larry LaRoy Anderson, her son Kim and her brother Doug Hunsaker. She is survived by her siblings Nancy (Dennis) Anderson and Boyd Hunsaker and her children Todd (Danae) Anderson and Cindy (Randall) Payne, her grandchildren Stuart (Lauren) Rollins, Cooper (Jordyn) Rollins, Jade Anderson, Taylan (Jennifer) Payne, and Abigail (Kraig) Payne-Peterson, and great grandchildren Hannah, Amelia, and Lucy Payne.
In her twilight years, Vayrene was lovingly cared for by the staff of Mission at Maple Springs and the Bear River Care Center. The family would like to thank Rocky Mountain Hospice as well as each and every one of the aides, nurses, doctors and other professionals who helped her through those years.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 N. 100 East, Tremonton. A viewing will be held prior to the service Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., also at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home. Interment in the Bear River City Cemetery.
