Vickie Johnson Atkin, 65, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in her home in Riverside, Utah surrounded by loved ones, after a courageous two year battle with cancer.
She was born September 28, 1954 in Logan, Utah to Elvis and Mavis Johnson of Riverside, Utah. She lived her entire life in Riverside and graduated from Bear River High School. She met her eternal companion, Cleve Barton Atkin and they were married on February 16, 1973 in the Logan, Utah Temple.
Having a family and raising children was her favorite job, a job at which she excelled. She especially loved spoiling her twelve grandchildren Ashley, Amanda, Ryleigh Jo, Shandee V, Kara, Maizee, Johnny, Ellie, Josie, JT, Zoey, and Mac. She always planned fun family activities and get togethers. Her nieces and nephews loved spending time with their favorite “Aunt Wickie.” Her greatest joy came from spending time surrounded by loved ones and caring for others. She was an amazing cook, and loved to share with family and friends.
She faithfully served in many church callings including; Young Women’s President, Primary President, Relief Society Presidency, and Stake Primary Presidency among others. She loved participating in temple service and family history. Her dedication to temple attendance was a testimony to her family and others of her love of temple work.
Vickie is survived by her husband Cleve Barton Atkin, children: Archie (Kresta) Atkin, Bart (Rhiannon) Atkin, Annie (Gary) Brantner, Tate (Sara) Atkin, Dylan (Haley) Atkin, 12 Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom she loved; mom, Mavis Goodey Johnson; and siblings, Jay Johnson, Shanna Westergard, and Todd Johnson.
Preceded in death by her father, Elvis L. Johnson and her daughter, Brandee Jo Atkin.
A funeral was held Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Belmont 2nd Ward Chapel (16925 N. 5200 W., Riverside).
Viewings were held Friday January 10, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E. Tremonton), and Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Belmont 2nd Ward chapel. (16925 N. 5200 W. Riverside)
Online condolences may be shared at www.ruddfuneralhome.com