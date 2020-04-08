As you know, we are all facing an unprecedented situation with the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). It has brought fear unto people’s lives and has greatly impacted all of our lives and activities.
As you may have heard, Honeyville City had two confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of April 2. What does that mean? Once someone has tested positive, they are questioned by the Bear River Health Department about whose homes they visited and places they went, plus times and dates. Everyone who was identified as having significant contact with the patient (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes) is interviewed and placed in quarantine at home, where they will be monitored for 14 days after the last exposure. Also, Some residents may be self-quarantining because of travel within the family, underlining health issues or possible exposure. This does not mean they have the coronavirus.
The point is, if the health department hasn’t contacted you, you most likely haven’t been exposed. However, you should still be self-isolating at home, practicing social-distancing/avoiding close contact with others, washing your hands, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. Together we can slow the flow. If you have concerns, you may also call the Bear River Health department at (435) 792-6500 during regular business hours.
A big THANK YOU to the school district cooks and bus drivers who were making and delivering breakfast and lunches. It was a fun distraction to our new temporary normal. Breakfast and lunches are now available to all youth 0-18 years old, but you will need to pick them up between 11 a.m. and noon at local schools. Children must be present to pick up meals. The closest school to Honeyville serving meals is Century Elementary. A full list of participating schools is on the district website.
A lot of Honeyville residents have been using their extra time out in the yard and are asking about Honeyville City cleanup. The cleanup has been postponed due to the fact that the Box Elder County landfill is now closed until further notice. The Honeyville City Council will not be discussing cleanup days until the landfill opens back up.
The Honeyville City Council meeting on April 8 will be a virtual meeting on Zoom. Any public comments, questions or if you would like to attend, please email your requests to honeyvillecity@frontiernet.net. Please put “Honeyville City Council Meeting April 2020” in the subject line. Submit your questions, comments or request to attend. Then you will be emailed a link so you can attend the meeting.
Honeyville’s annual Easter egg hunt coloring contest is open to all Honeyville resident youth 0-18 years of age. If you would like to participate, visit honeyvillecity.org and print your coloring page, color it nicely, then on Saturday, April 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the city will have a drive-thru contest drop and treat pickup! Please join the fun and spread the word.
Attention parents of seniors: with school closures and social distancing, I would like to spotlight our seniors from Honeyville. If you would like your youth in the paper, email me at lainies@frontier.com