2020 has been an interesting year for everyone around the world. This is not just a Utah incident, as you know, it has touched our country and every nation.
I was talking to a man in the Dominican Republic last week and even he was saying how it had touched his life and the life of his family. His name is Jose and as he put it, it has touched everyone in so many different ways and showed us what is really important in our lives. He said for him it is his wife and family. Last week I lost one of my sisters to COVID-19. We attended her funeral last Saturday and it brings home how powerful it affects everyone. Please be safe and remember how precious every life is.
Portage Town has been fairly quiet lately. Planning and zoning was canceled last week but town council held a short meeting. Everyone is kind of keeping to themselves, and even the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a virtual stake conference. We are all learning a new way of life in which we are hesitant to hug, shake hands and sometimes even communicate.
Christmas still is moving ahead. We and many other people around town received a gift bag from the church youth and ward. Grant and I happened to not be at home at the time, and Bishop John called me to see if we would be home later to receive the package. So much appreciated.
Christmas lights have been going up and when I told my daughter that we were not decorating she said, “Oh yes you are, and we are coming to help on Sunday!” Now that it is complete, it is nice to have some Christmas spirit in our home. I look forward each evening to turning on the lights feeling the peace it brings. It was great to see family and have dinner with them. Hard to see them go, even if they only live in Taylor. I look around in Portage and there are so many who are family and great friends.
Just wanted to mention that the Holdens’ new building project is really looking great and it makes the home so much larger and more space for family, I hear. We didn’t get the ice castle this year, but probably next year. Their Christmas decorations look great along with so many in town who have lit up their houses. Even if we all have had a hard year, it looks like a lot of people are getting into the holiday spirit.
One of the highlights of my day is when people drop in to see us. “Drop in” — that’s an interesting phrase. “Come to see us,” I should say. We do sneak in some hugs, and it is interesting how our dogs welcome them. There is never a sneak-up visit, but we have loud warnings and excited barking.
Spoke with Rebecca Beus yesterday. They are doing well and love living in Idaho. They live near Downey and she said the people are wonderful and so welcoming, just like Portage. She invited us to call and stop in when we are in the neighborhood again, and I know that they would love to see any Portagites that happened that way, too.
Scruffy is up to new tricks again. We thought we had him stopped from leaving the yard. We put chicken wire all around the backyard, but when Grant called and he did not come one morning we knew something was up. He is usually a good kid and when you call his name he comes running. He had got into the Nielsen’s backyard and when Grant was backing out of the driveway to go look for him, he happened to see him jump over the chicken wire and through the hole just higher than the wire. Smart little pup. He got a scolding and he knew he was in trouble. Problem is he knows he is loved.
Please remember to enjoy the holidays, your family, our lives, and keep looking out for one another.