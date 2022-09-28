The Bear River volleyball squad is finding the Region 11 schedule to be quite challenging, but the team finally broke through with its first region victory last week.
The week started with a visit from Green Canyon on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Wolves showed why they are the second-ranked 4A team in the state, taking the match in three sets.
After dominating the first set 25-11, Green Canyon found itself in a fight with the Bears, who led for much of the second set before falling 25-20. The third set was even tighter, with the Wolves ultimately prevailing 25-23 to seal the match.
Still searching for their first region win of the season, the Bears headed to Logan on Thursday and gutted out a hard-fought victory in five sets on the road.
Logan eked out a 25-23 win in the first set, but the undaunted Bears stormed back to win 25-19 in the second and 25-21 in the third. The Grizzlies extended the match with a 25-18 win in the fourth, setting up a decisive fifth set in which the Bears prevailed, 15-11.
Bear River, which has lost some close ones this season, finally broke through for the win and validated all the hard work the team has been putting in.
This week, the Bears hosted Mountain Crest on Tuesday, with the winner claiming sole possession of fourth place in the Region 11 standings. The region is loaded with talent as Sky View, Green Canyon and Ridgeline are ranked No. 1, 2 and 3 out of 13 teams in the Utah High School Activities Association’s 4A RPI standings.
The girls will wrap up the week with a trip to Millville to face Ridgeline on Thursday.
