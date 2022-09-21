The Bear River volleyball squad put up an admirable fight against Ridgeline last week, taking the third set after nearly winning the second, but ultimately falling to the defending 4A state champions.
The Bears hosted the Riverhawks on Tuesday, Sept. 13 in the Region 11 opener for both teams. After the visitors cruised to a 25-13 win in the first set, the home team came alive and led for much of the second, with Ridgeline ultimately prevailing 25-21.
Not ready to go down in straight sets in front of the home crowd, the Bears responded with a 25-22 win in the third to force a fourth frame. In the end the Riverhawks’ experience prevailed as they wore down the hosts 25-9 to escape Garland with the win.
Bear River finished the week with a Thursday trip to undefeated Sky View, where the Bobcats took the match 3-0. After dropping the first two sets 25-16 and 25-13, the Bears kept it close in the third, but the hosts narrowly pulled off the sweep with a 25-22 win.
With the losses, the Bears’ overall record stood at 2-11 with a 0-2 mark in Region 11 play. Green Canyon and Ridgeline won both their matches last week to top the region standings, while Sky View and Mountain Crest were scheduled to face each other on Monday night. Logan also lost twice last week.
The schedule for Bear River consists of home-and-away matches every week through the end of the regular season, with home dates and Tuesdays and road trips on Thursdays. This week, the Bears were scheduled to host Green Canyon on Tuesday and will head to Logan on Thursday.
The Bears’ next home match will be Tuesday, Sept. 27 against Mountain Crest, beginning at 6:30 p.m.