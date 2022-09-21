Support Local Journalism

The Bear River volleyball squad put up an admirable fight against Ridgeline last week, taking the third set after nearly winning the second, but ultimately falling to the defending 4A state champions.

The Bears hosted the Riverhawks on Tuesday, Sept. 13 in the Region 11 opener for both teams. After the visitors cruised to a 25-13 win in the first set, the home team came alive and led for much of the second, with Ridgeline ultimately prevailing 25-21.

