The Bear River volleyball team got into the thick of Region 11 play last week, opening with a loss on the road at Mountain Crest before rebounding at home to take a thrilling victory over Ridgeline.
Playing in Hyrum to open region play on Tuesday, Sept. 15, Mountain Crest topped the visiting Bears in four sets, 25-19, 24-26, 25-9, 25-19. Bear River played well, but the Mustangs proved to be too much as they won their 15th straight match.
After picking up valuable experience in the road loss, the Bears returned for their region home opener in Garland, where they prevailed over the Riverhawks in a marathon match that lasted five sets (25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 11-25, 19-17).
After going up 2-0, the Bears let Ridgeline back into it with a close third set, then allowed the visitors to dominate in the fourth before rebounding to seal the match in the decisive fifth set.
Last week’s results put Bear River at 1-1 in region play, which was good enough for third place heading into this week. The Bears went back on the road to Smithfield to take on Sky View on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and will be back on their home court Thursday to host Green Canyon, with first serve scheduled for 6 p.m.