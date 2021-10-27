The Bear River High volleyball team heads into the state playoffs this evening with some momentum, having won two of its last three regular-season outings and just missing a victory in its final regular-season match.
The Bears are scheduled to take on Pine View in the first round of the 4A state tournament at 5:30 p.m. tonight at Utah Valley University. The Panthers from St. George enter the tournament as the No. 6 seed after finishing fourth in the Region 10 standings, while the Bears ended up fifth in Region 11 and are seeded 11th in the playoffs.
Bear River finished up the regular region schedule last week with another nail-biter against Mountain Crest. For the second time this season, it took five sets to decide a winner between the Bears and the Mustangs.
On Sept. 28, Bear River mounted an improbable comeback, winning 3-2 in Hyrum after losing the first two sets. The rematch last week started in similar fashion as the Bears lost the first set 25-14, then took the next two sets, 25-20 and 27-25. This time around, however, it was the Mustangs who came up big down the stretch, winning the final two sets and escaping Garland with a 3-2 victory.
The Bears finished the regular season at 8-19 overall, including a 4-6 mark in Region 11 play. Tonight’s opponent, Pine View, went 15-11 overall and 6-6 in Region 10 matches.
In terms of common opponents, the Bears and Panthers both beat Enterprise and Dixie earlier this season.