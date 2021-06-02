Orson and Jeannette Poulsen have planted flowers around their place. Some are annuals and some are perennials. Orson says the family garden is yielding two dozen volunteer pumpkins and squashes. There are also lots of volunteer potatoes. Orson says there must be at least 1,000 volunteer weeds! He thinks these weeds are on their second seeding. He says they don’t all germinate at the same time.
Orson taught primary girls ages 8 to 11 years old on activity night how to use knives safely. They weren’t too responsive, but will remember when the time comes how to be careful.
Jeannette went to a crochet lesson with friend Judy Jensen to Marie Roche’s home in Thatcher on Thursday. It was fun to learn, and entertaining, too.
Jeannette’s son is busy helping out around the place. “It’s a pleasure having him with us,” Orson says. He also states he has finished the major work on the quilting cottage. He only has a few little finishing touches to complete. He and Jeannette are trying to decide on a time and date for an open house.
Laura Wheatley says husband Zane found a trampoline for the family. Everyone but Laura has jumped on it. Even Kyra enjoys it by laying down on it and letting others bump her around.
The family acquired a new bunk bed and spent all day Saturday putting it together. It has a twin bed on the top and a full bed on the bottom. It is to be for Everly and Georgia.
The family has finished their flower bed by putting in some annual flowers and one peony in it. They are all impatient to see what color it will be.
The girls are all excited to have just one more week of school before summer vacation.
Boyd Udy is working at the Northrop Grumman plant site, doing lower firebreaks. It takes up most of his days.
Boyd’s granddaughter Kynzee practices with her horse. She rides it with a saddle, or bareback. All of Boyd’s family is doing good.
Winnie Richman’s sister needed an aortic valve replacement and Winnie was worried. However, her husband called and said she had come through the surgery just fine and would be home the next day.
Sunday, Winnie was released from her library job at Thatcher-Penrose II. She had been in that job ever since the little Promontory branch had been closed way back in the early 2000s. She enjoyed Relief Society meeting and a good afternoon rest before chores.
The Utah Jazz basketball team made it into the first round of the playoffs. Unfortunately, they lost by only three points. They won the second game on Wednesday. Donovan Mitchell is going to play. Hopefully he is fully recovered and will help the team win their way out of the first round, and into the second, and so on. GO JAZZ!