The Honeyville municipal primary election of 2019 lived up to the hype. Honeyville has 886 registered voters, 379 (43%) of whom voted early prior to Aug. 13, and 98 after for a total of 477 (54%).
The top six will move on to the general election in November. Our top candidate for city council with more than 18% of the vote is Trevor Gardner with 216 votes, followed by Dale Millsap (185), Paul Groberg (163), Dave Forsgren (151), Kori Wilde (110), and Sharon Lorimer and Elaine “Lainie” Maybury, who are currently tied for sixth at 104 votes each.
These results are unofficial, and Box Elder County is currently reviewing code to find out how to proceed with a tie. The official count will be announced during Honeyville city caucus on Aug. 27.
This week, over 70 Honeyville Youth will be participating with some sort of FFA or 4-H project at the Box Elder County Fair. I wish you all good luck this week. See you at the fair!