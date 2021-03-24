PERRY — Walker Cinemas is running its annual homemade movie contest, which began on March 22 and concludes on April 28, 2021.
After a full year of operating since its initial temporary closure prompted by the pandemic, Walkers feels it’s time to roll out an even bigger film festival than last year with a four-week submission period and sponsorship from local businesses to create a cash prize for the winning filmmakers.
“We had so much fun with the first film festival to the point that we have been itching to do another one since it wrapped up in June,” said Connor Bennion, a manager at Walker Cinemas. “We’ve been brainstorming what we can do as a business to not only maintain the community’s interest in the theater, but even more so how we can be there for other businesses and patrons who have supported us throughout the years, especially during the pandemic.”
The contest will be held in-person Monday, April 26-Wednesday, April 28 beginning at 6 p.m. each night in Perry. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 100 attendees each night will be given a raffle ticket for one of three $100 Walker Cinemas gift cards. Admission will be free for the general public. Prize money will be awarded to the first, second and third-place winners. Amounts are: first place $250, second place $150 and third place $100.
As more sponsorships come through, however, the theater will raise the cash prizes and update amounts through the Walker Cinemas Film Festival Facebook page.
The winning films will be determined by casting a ballot at the festival, of which the three films with the highest votes will win their corresponding cash prize. Only 10-minute or less “G” and “PG” submissions will be eligible. Submission deadline is Sunday, April 18 at 11:59 p.m. All other rules and regulations pertaining to the contest are available on the Walker Cinemas Film Festival Facebook page.
Walker Cinemas is dedicated to providing an authentic, old-fashioned theater experience for an affordable, family-friendly price. Walker Cinemas is known for its gourmet popcorn flavors, using real butter for their popcorn, and low ticket and concession prices.
Walker Cinemas has been a staple in Box Elder county for five decades and continues to serve the community through sponsoring holiday events, donating to fundraisers, and sharing resources with the local high school’s arts department.
The four-generation family business began as the Capitol Theater in Brigham City, Utah in the 1930s. When Reed Walker took over the business in the late 1970s, he built a twin movie theater in Perry and adopted the name Walker Cinemas. Under the family’s ownership, the business has expanded to two additional locations in Logan and North Ogden.
For more information about Walker Cinemas or the Film Festival contest, visit www.walkercinemas.net or www.facebook.com/wcfilmfestival