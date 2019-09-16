Walmart awarded Box Elder School District $16,000 in grants for 31 projects submitted by district teachers to further student education. "We appreciate the community partnership we have with Walmart," remarked Karen Cronin, board president.
“Teachers are the most important part of society...we get the end results of your effort. This is a small token of our appreciation,” said Dawn Devoe and Klay Hinck, Walmart representatives as they named each recipient of the grant funding.
The district is approaching crunch time in having space for more students expected to enroll in the next few years, reported Corey Thompson, Director of Facilities. He petitioned the board to permit the purchase of eight portable classrooms. Bear River Middle School will have one to two portables, Bear River High School will need three to four and Box Elder High School will need two. Although there are 880 seniors now, in two years there will be 981 and enrollment is predicted to increase from there for several more years.
Purchasing portables now will be more cost effective than waiting on construction and paying for new additions for existing buildings, Thompson said. Board members approved the purchase of up to eight portable classrooms at the cost of $70,000 per unit, which includes set-up fees.
Thompson also reported on the status of current and long-range projects in the district. Tennis courts and restrooms at Box Elder High are nearly ready for play. The new parking access at Lake View Elementary has run into water run off issues requiring new engineering resulting in delays.
Long range projects under consideration include better parking at the high schools, updated security measures, structure concerns at Grouse Creek Elementary, better lighting and play equipment, and better aesthetics at the older schools.
Jerry Jackson, principal of the Dale Young Community Alternative High, approached the school board with the request to reduce the number of credits required for graduation from this institution from 30 to 24. High schools require the 30 credit hours several of which are earned through “elective” classes. The alternative high school has no resources to offer elective courses.
We want to focus on earning credits for graduation, career readiness and training, he said, and request the change for credits required for graduation. The board agreed and will begin the process to change the policy govern graduation requirements from the alternative high school.
School board members approved a pay raise hike to themselves with the exception of Nancy Kennedy who voted no. Salary will go from $3,000 to $5,000. Perhaps this will give more incentive for other citizens to become involved in service on the board, said Lynn Capener who has served three unopposed terms. There has been no up grade in school board salary since 1979 in Box Elder School District.
Realizing high temperatures in high school classrooms is of concern, 86.7 degrees was recorded during the past week, Superintendent Steve Carlsen acknowledged public comments on the problem. Unfortunately, adding air conditioning to the building would be astronomical, said Superintendent Steve Carlsen.
We are thinking about it, he said. One idea being considered to alleviate the heat problem is having students attend only half days during the first week of school next year. This would meet the state mandate of hours and days students must spend in school.
The next school board meting will be October 9, at the Independent Life Skills Center in Brigham City, Utah.