A man who law enforcement agencies in Box Elder County have been seeking for more than a month was captured Friday following a high-speed chase that ended in Tremonton.
Local police already had 22-year-old Jonathan Randall Hurley on their radar after Hurley failed to appear in court in late June on felony burglary, drug possession and theft charges, in addition to several misdemeanor charges.
According to Sgt. Brian Crockett, assistant chief with the Tremonton-Garland Police Department, local police were preparing to serve a search warrant at a residence where Hurley was believed to be staying when they received information that he was in Brigham City. Working in collaboration with the Brigham City Police Department and Box Elder County Narcotics Strike Force, officers decided to try a high-risk traffic stop on Hurley in Brigham City.
“When we located him he took off and led us on a pursuit back toward Tremonton,” Crockett said.
Hurley drove onto I-15, where Utah Highway Patrol troopers continued to pursue him. Troopers were able to lay down tire spikes between where the freeway crosses the Bear River and the Elwood exit, successfully flattening one of the tires on the vehicle driven by Hurley, but he continued to flee with one wheel reduced down to the rim.
Hurley got off the freeway at the Elwood exit and continued north on SR 13 to the Crossroads intersection, where he then turned left and headed west on Main Street in Tremonton. Hurley was believed to be heading for a residence at the downtown Matheson Apartments.
During the chase, Hurley jumped out of the car at about 350 N. 500 West and continued to flee on foot. The car was left in gear and ran into a parked car on the side of the road, causing minimal damage to the parked vehicle, Crockett said.
Hurley then ran to the apartment where he was believed to be staying, only to find officers waiting to intercept him. He was booked into the Box Elder County Jail, where he remained as of Monday facing more felony charges related to Friday’s chase.
Crockett said Hurley sustained some minor injuries during the incident and “needed a few stitches before he went to jail.” He said officers had reason to believe Hurley was armed during the pursuit and took precautions as if he was, but a search following his capture did not turn up any firearms.
He said the successful pursuit and capture was made possible by a team effort involving TGPD, BCPD, UHP and the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. BESO had listed Hurley as one of its most wanted people in the county since early July.
“We’re glad that it ended the way it did,” Crockett said. “We got a bad guy off the street that shouldn’t be out there.”
The original warrants for Hurley’s arrest were issued on June 28 after he failed to appear in court. Court records indicate he entered into a plea of abeyance on June 21 for felony charges of burglary and theft/receiving a firearm or operable motor vehicle, as well as a felony possession of controlled substances charge and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession charge.
He also pleaded guilty on March 20 this year for a misdemeanor vehicle burglary charge, and had past misdemeanor charges for drugs and forgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.