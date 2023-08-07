mw hurley

A man who law enforcement agencies in Box Elder County have been seeking for more than a month was captured Friday following a high-speed chase that ended in Tremonton.

Local police already had 22-year-old Jonathan Randall Hurley on their radar after Hurley failed to appear in court in late June on felony burglary, drug possession and theft charges, in addition to several misdemeanor charges.


