A Weber County man was found dead last week after an apparent ATV accident in Perry Canyon.
The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 in reference to a missing person from Weber County. Donald Glen Rumsey, 53, had left on Sunday, Aug. 25 to go camping, but had not told anyone specifically where he was going to go.
Rumsey’s family called authorities after he had missed two days of work, according to Box Elder Sheriff Chief Deputy Dale Ward. There was mention that he may have gone to Blacksmith Fork Canyon in Cache County, but family members did not find him there.
Knowing he had spent time in Perry Canyon, family responded to that location and found Rumsey’s ATV trailer and truck. Box Elder County Search and Rescue was notified at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, and sent a response team at about 6 a.m.
A hiker reported seeing Rumsey’s ATV upside down in a ravine near a trail about a quarter mile from his truck. Deputies found his body near the ATV at about 7:30 a.m.
Probable cause of death was listed as injuries from an ATV accident. Rumsey’s body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause.