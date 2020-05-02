Local law enforcement authorities are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death after a Weber County man’s body was found in a remote part of Box Elder County on Friday.
According to Box Elder Sheriff Chief Deputy Dale Ward, a couple notified the sheriff’s office at about 6 p.m. Friday that they had discovered a body while traveling in the Salt Wells Flat area.
Deputies responding to the scene found a man who was “obviously deceased and had been at this location for at least several days,” according to a press release distributed by Ward.
The body was taken to the Utah State Medical Examiner in Salt Lake City. An autopsy performed on Saturday identified the body as that of 36-year-old Joshua George Haven, of Weber County.
According to the press release, an investigation is ongoing into Haven’s death, which is “obviously being treated as suspicious.” No conclusions have been reached regarding the cause or manner of death, the release stated.
The Salt Wells Flat area is near the northernmost tip of Great Salt Lake, approximately 25 miles west of Tremonton.
Ward said no further information about the case was available as of late Saturday.