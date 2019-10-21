Journalism students at Bear River High School have started an online student newspaper covering events, issues and featuring student life as a Bear River Bear. The Red Pages, their online newspaper, is under the supervision of advisor Katie Stapley, the class's journalism teacher. This new publication will be published online throughout the school year. The Leader newspaper will be partnering with The Red Pages to help promote and get readers inside the happenings at Bear River High by posting digital pages of their publication. We at the Leader are excited to help future journalists succeed and explore the importance journalism has on our society.